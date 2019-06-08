SeaChange International (SEAC) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.01.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.75. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.47.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 60.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.
