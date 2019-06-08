Schlumberger (SLB) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.60 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after acquiring an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 222,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

