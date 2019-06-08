Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $536,000 Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after buying an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 11,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $979,106.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 949,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,827,959.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $109.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $95.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 1.69. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

