Sanofi (SAN) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.67 ($99.61).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at €78.32 ($91.07) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.