Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.25 ($117.73).

FRA:MRK opened at €89.46 ($104.02) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

