Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €108.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.25 ($117.73).

FRA:MRK opened at €89.46 ($104.02) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

