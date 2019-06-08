Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

