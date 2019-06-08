SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

