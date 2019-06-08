SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $90.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.01853356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00077986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00334382 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011745 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007027 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008812 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.