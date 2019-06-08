SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.59 ($15.80).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €9.61 ($11.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1 year low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 1 year high of €16.30 ($18.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

