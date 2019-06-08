Royce & Associates LP Sells 161,834 Shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,834 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Barnes & Noble were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKS stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 0.04%. Barnes & Noble’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Barnes & Noble Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

