Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.21 Million in Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Stock

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.77. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In related news, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $632,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Valerie Toalson purchased 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177 and sold 81,224 shares valued at $1,817,309. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

