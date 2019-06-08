Royce & Associates LP Has $1.49 Million Stake in Cato Corp (CATO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cato were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE:CATO opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cato Corp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.35 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

