Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 5,008,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,337,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 million and a PE ratio of 260.00.

Get Royal Nickel alerts:

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.0910843 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Nickel (RNX) Stock Price Up 21.4%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/royal-nickel-rnx-stock-price-up-21-4.html.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.