Royal Mail (RMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. HSBC raised Royal Mail to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.68) target price (down from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 515.80 ($6.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 200,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £414,000 ($540,964.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 251,783 shares of company stock valued at $51,708,835.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

