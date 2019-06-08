Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Sector Performer” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,983.93 ($38.99).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,530.50 ($33.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

