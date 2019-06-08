Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,640 ($34.50) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,972.69 ($38.84).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,523 ($32.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.