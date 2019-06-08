Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 774 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $179.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.81 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $274.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

