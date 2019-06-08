Riverview Financial Co. (RIVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Riverview Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:RIVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

RIVE opened at $11.25 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RIVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

