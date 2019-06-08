Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.28.

NYSE:RBA opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

