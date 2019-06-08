Rio Tinto (RIO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Investec cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 79,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

