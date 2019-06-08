Rightmove (RMV) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,727.13 ($61.77).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

