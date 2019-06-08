Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

