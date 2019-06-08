Rhumbline Advisers Buys 853 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $137,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $793,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

