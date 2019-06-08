Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Shares Down 29.1%

Shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) were down 29.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 3,995,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 833,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RWLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rewalk Robotics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Rewalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.