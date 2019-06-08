Reviewing Vereit (VER) & Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

Vereit (NYSE:VER) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Vereit alerts:

This table compares Vereit and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vereit -3.83% -0.65% -0.34% Summit Hotel Properties 16.63% 7.87% 4.21%

This table compares Vereit and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vereit $1.26 billion 6.99 -$85.77 million $0.72 12.56 Summit Hotel Properties $567.27 million 2.15 $90.92 million $1.35 8.59

Summit Hotel Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vereit. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vereit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vereit pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Vereit pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vereit has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vereit and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vereit 0 2 1 0 2.33 Summit Hotel Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50

Vereit presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Vereit.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Vereit on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.