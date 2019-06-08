Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,033 shares of company stock worth $37,956,770. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

