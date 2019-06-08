Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,450 HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. AJO LP raised its stake in HealthStream by 78.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 140,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HealthStream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HealthStream by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 16.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $813.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

