Republic Protocol (REN) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.12 Million

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $7.50. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $762.77 or 0.09762219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013514 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

