Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,279,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386,713 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $117,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,907 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 377,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 136,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,108. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $469,021.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,882.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/regions-financial-corp-rf-shares-sold-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.