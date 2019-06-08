Raymond James (RJF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.14. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 13,157 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $1,198,734.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,881 shares of company stock worth $10,012,987. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

