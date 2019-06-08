Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $37.48 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

