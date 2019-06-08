Raymond James & Associates Has $3.12 Million Holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

SSW opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.14 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/raymond-james-associates-has-3-12-million-holdings-in-seaspan-corp-sh-sh-ssw.html.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.