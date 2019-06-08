Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,297 shares of company stock valued at $818,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE REZI opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

