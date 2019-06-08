Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Boston Partners grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,811,000 after buying an additional 2,989,242 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,754,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,129,000 after buying an additional 1,128,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,888,000 after buying an additional 1,000,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $106.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,519,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,395 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $152.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-bought-by-everett-harris-co-ca.html.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.