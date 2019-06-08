Qubitica Achieves Market Cap of $124.61 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $124.61 million and $192,923.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for about $44.37 or 0.00557980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00048190 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002274 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009226 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,808,645 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

