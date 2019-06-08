Qtron Investments LLC Invests $215,000 in Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Stock

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kforce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,490 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFRC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 123,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.80 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

