Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $59.40 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.91.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,065,285.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,926 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 545,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,811,000 after purchasing an additional 433,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,166,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,346,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

