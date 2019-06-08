Profile Utility Token Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $388,455.00 and $118,338.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00076543 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008395 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00190424 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001936 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006540 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

