Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $108.77 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

