Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $520,674.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $158,533.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $860,009. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDEX stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Pro-Dex Inc has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pro-Dex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

