Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,185. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

