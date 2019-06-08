Primo Water (PRMW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Primo Water stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Primo Water by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Primo Water by 77,911.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

