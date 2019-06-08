Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 257 ($3.36) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 266 ($3.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PAM opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Tuesday. Premier Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of $198.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Premier Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.