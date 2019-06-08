Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.37. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $96.83.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

