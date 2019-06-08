Polar Power (POLA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POLA. ValuEngine downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.20. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polar Power will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 13,627.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

