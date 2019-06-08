PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,942 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,046,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,855.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 440,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,385,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.95%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

