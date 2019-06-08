PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $98,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,027 shares of company stock worth $458,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.85 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-reduces-position-in-steven-madden-ltd-shoo.html.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.