Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brown-Forman (BF.B)

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

BF.B has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Brown-Forman’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.