Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,357,305,000 after acquiring an additional 199,456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

NYSE LMT opened at $355.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $356.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

