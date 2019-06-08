Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 749 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ADTRAN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $16.54 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.60%.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

